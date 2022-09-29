Several Notable Impact Wrestling Contracts Expiring Soon

Impact Wrestling officials will be looking to re-sign several of its talent as their contracts are slated to expire.

It was previously reported that Mia Yim’s deal was slated to expire this year. Chris Sabin is under contract with Impact Wrestling through this year.

The Names

Fightful Select reported today Yim has been under a short-term deal with Impact carrying her into October. The exact date is October 9th, which would make her a free agent after that date. This would mean she is under contract through next month’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Also, Maria Kanellis, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven’s deals are currently set to expire soon.

Yim previously worked for Impact from 2015 to 2017 under the ring name of Jade, where she won the Knockouts Championship. Yim also became the Queen of the Knockouts in 2016 prior to signing with WWE in 2018.

Yim was among the names to be released by WWE last November, including her husband Keith Lee.

Yim made her return to Impact Wrestling this past May at the Under Siege event, where she saved Taya Valkyrie from a post-match beatdown at the hands of Deonna Purrazzo.