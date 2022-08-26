Several WWE NXT Stars Getting Called up to The Main Roster

Santos Escobar lost to Tony D’Angelo on the WWE Heatwave edition of NXT TV with the stipulation that if Escobar had won, then Legado Del Fantasma would be free of Tony, but if he lost, then he would leave NXT.

Once it was clear that Santos was done with NXT and going to the main roster, there were questions about the rest of the Legado Del Fantasma group (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, and Elektra Lopez).

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the entire group will be debuting on Raw or SmackDown soon. Although it’s still unclear when they will make their main roster debut, it would make sense to hold off until the Clash at the Castle pay-per-view next Saturday.

More NXT Names

Meltzer also confirmed two other names reported about getting called up – Solo Sikoa and Indi Hartwell. WWE has considered bringing up Solo for months.

Regarding Hartwell, she will likely be paired with Dexter Lumis once again after he returned to NXT to reunite with her before being arrested.

Based on Lumis kidnapping Miz, it looks like WWE is building towards a Lumis & Hartwell vs. Miz & Maryse feud. These are wrestlers that Triple H was pushing before he had to take a step back due to health issues.