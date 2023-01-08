Sgt. Slaughter Reacts to Lacey Evans Using His Cobra Clutch Finisher

Lacey Evans may have adopted the Cobra Clutch as her finisher in WWE, but the Sassy Southern Belle isn’t impressing Sgt. Slaughter.

During a vignette that aired on this week’s SmackDown, Evans can be seen training for “her next mission” and using the Cobra Clutch.

When a fan tweeted Slaughter, saying it is great that he has allowed her to use the move, the WWE Hall of Famer remained coy with his response.

Slaughter may have had a less-than-warm response to Evans using the Cobra Clutch, but the two may soon become a regular act on TV.

Last December, the former WWF Champion tweeted that he would love the opportunity to manage Evans, and is confident that she would become a Women’s Champion.

Responding, Evans shared her eagerness to make the pairing happen, asking where does she report in.

While Slaughter claimed for years to have served and trained with the Marines, even off of WWE TV, he never served his country, while Evans is a real former Marine.

Lacey Evans was once poised to walk into WrestleMania 37 as Raw Women’s Champion, but her career has been a whirlwind since then.

After Evans announced her pregnancy, plans for a title win were scrapped, and she would return to TV in a vignette on the April 8, 2022 edition of SmackDown.

Initially poised as a face, Evans was quietly moved to Raw and was listed as a heel, but never appeared on the red brand.

The former Marine would be moved back to SmackDown, turned face again, and then turned heel again in the summer of 2022.