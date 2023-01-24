Shawn Michaels Says Iconic Raw Match With John Cena was “Easy”

John Cena may have been lambasted by fans for years for his alleged inability to wrestle, but that didn’t stop him and Shawn Michaels from putting on a classic in 2007.

At that year’s WrestleMania, Cena retained the WWE Championship against Michaels in the main event, a year after defeating Michaels’ best friend Triple H at the show.

Meeting in a non-title rematch on the April 23, 2007 edition of Raw, Michaels and Cena wrestled for close to an hour before Shawn got the win with Sweet Chin Music.

Easy

The Cena-Michaels match would go for approximately one hour (including commercial breaks) and is heralded by many as one of the best matches in Raw history.

While speaking on WWE’s The Bump, Michaels recalled the match with the 16-time WWE World Champion.

“This is the end of the tour and John and I had to go an hour. No, look, there is no better guy to do it with than John, honestly, and I’ll say this — it sounds strange, but because, you know, it’s not a full hour and you feel like in your mind, even though you’re not dealing with commercial breaks, it’s not, it was really easy.” Shawn Michaels

Michaels would later face Cena in a fatal four-way at WWE Backlash 2007 (which included Edge and Randy Orton) which Cena would win.

John Cena

It would be a long time before fans would come to appreciate John Cena’s talents in the ring (with many not doing so to this day.)

Addressing the WWE icon, Michaels called Cena a dream to share the ring with.

“John is, is such a dream to work with, John and I got along very well. It was a fantastic night and I had a chemistry with John that was darn near effortless … It was absolutely a piece of cake because you know, it was just a lot of fun.” Shawn Michaels.

Cena is expected to next compete for WWE at WrestleMania 39, with rumored opponents including Austin Theory and Logan Paul.

h/t – 411 Mania