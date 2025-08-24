Shawn Michaels On Unique WWE NXT: We Make Stars to Lose Them

Shawn Michaels has spent years honing talent in WWE NXT, only to see them leave his show and moved to the main roster. Speaking to the Boston Herald, Michaels reflected on how his particular brand of sports entertainment differs from what fans see anywhere else.

“There’s not another brand out there that works so hard to create stars in order to lose them. Everybody else builds stars to be able to draw money and ratings for their show. We do it to send them off somewhere. That is unlike any other brand, and it is part of the value NXT brings to the wrestling business as a whole.”

Michaels has no shortage of success stories from his time in charge of WWE NXT. Some of WWE’s very top names today, including champions like Solo Siko and Tiffany Stratton, landed in WWE NXT under Michaels’ regime. Their success, and the success of others, show that Michaels and his crew know how to breed success, even if it’s not for their own show.

Michaels’ role is just part of the WWE juggernaut which continues to go from strength to strength with massive business deals. For Michaels, a veteran of the business, the recent moves have been incredible to see.

“I’ve been with WWE for almost 40 years and we continue to break new ground and grow at such a global level that I find it unfathomable. WWE is part of mainstream Americana and around the world. That’s amazing to me.”

With WWE NXT continuing to host shows and bringing in new talent, Michaels is kept plenty busy in his role. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from Michaels and WWE NXT.