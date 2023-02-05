Shawn Michaels Provides Update On Donovan Dijak’s NXT Vengeance Day Injury

Shawn Michaels has provided an update on the gnarly-looking injury of Donovan Dijak from tonight’s NXT Vengeance Day special.

The NXT star challenged Wes Lee for the North American Championship on the show. He appeared to have suffered a broken finger during the bout and images of his injury went viral online.

Tough night at the office for Dijak ? #VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/Mi3jXchnox — Jason Solomon (@solomonster) February 5, 2023

Michaels was asked about Dijak’s health during the post-Vengeance Day media call. He mentioned that it’s a miracle that the 35-year-old’s figure is not broken:

‘It’s A Modern Miracle’: Shawn Michaels

“Yeah, everybody is good. I announced it at gorilla, it got to be a miracle. It’s not broken. We got him x-ray. They said it’s not broken. And so yeah, I guess what you do is you kind of numb it and put it back in place and that’s what’s happening now.

But it is, again, a modern miracle because we all saw it, it was pretty gnarly looking. But apparently, he’s going to be okay, which is obviously fantastic news for us and him.”

Donovan Dijak was unsuccessful in capturing the title. The ending of the bout saw Lee hitting a superkick on his opponent and then pinning him after a strike to the face.

Apart from this, the NXT Vengeance Day special featured a couple of title changes and the return of a Raw Underground star. You can check out the results of the show here.

