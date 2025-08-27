Shayna Baszler First Post-WWE Match Announced

In May 2025, Shayna Baszler was released from WWE, despite having several years left in her contract with the company. Now, the former NXT Women’s Champion’s return to the ring has been confirmed.

Prestige Wrestling announced that Shayna Baszler will take on Masha Slamovich at Prestige Roseland XII on October 5. This will mark Baszler’s first match for Prestige, as well as her first match post-WWE. Her most recent match took place in April at GCW’s Bloodsport while Baszler was under a WWE contract.

October 5th, 2025

Portland, Oregon

Roseland Theater

All Ages (bar with ID)



While Baszler has been out of the ring, she’s been busy amid this absence. It was confirmed over the summer that Baszler had served in a producer role at a WWE NXT event despite her release from the promotion. At the time, Baszler did not share if this was a one-off or a sign of a new role within the company.

Known for her MMA-inspired style, Baszler plans to bring the hurt to Prestige Wrestling on October 5. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest from the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion.