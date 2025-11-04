Sheamus Wants To Send John Cena Off “With The Greatest Match He’s Ever Had”

Sheamus has commented on the possibility of being the final WWE opponent for John Cena in Cena’s retirement match this coming December. Cena’s final match is set for December 13 at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Washington, DC.

On last night’s episode of Raw, the first four men in the 16-man tournament to determine Cena’s opponent were confirmed. Those four men are Rusev, Damian Priest, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sheamus. This sets up two first-round matches: Rusev vs. Priest and Nakamura vs. Sheamus. These matches are scheduled to take place on the November 10 episode of Monday Night Raw.

Out of the four men announced, Sheamus has the earliest history with John Cena, dating back to late 2009. Sheamus was thrust into the main event scene shortly after his debut and defeated John Cena in a tables match at TLC to become WWE Champion.

On tonight’s episode of the official WWE Raw Recap show, Sheamus commented on being included in the tournament and the possibility of being Cena’s last opponent.

“I think it’s very meaningful. Obviously you go back to 2009, we had that match at TLC when I shocked the world and became one of the fastest ever WWE World Heavyweight Champions by beating him, putting him through a table. That itself launched my career to a whole new level and put me on the map right away. I remember, it must have been 1000 interviews I did, no-one expected me to win that.”

Sheamus stated he would love to “repay the favor” by giving Cena a great final match. “Obviously I’d love to repay the favor for what was done for me – the opportunity to face him, beat him – but I’d love to full-circle give him the match he truly deserves on the way out in his last match of his retirement year. I think that would be incredible.”

“I learned a lot from John, I learned an awful lot really, really quickly. I was lucky to get into that position – when you get in that position, you’ve got to make sure you make the best of it, and that’s exactly what I did. We wrestled pretty much every single night at live events, we’re on the road five days a week, it really was a baptism of fire. I’ve taken two WWE Titles off John, and what better way for him to send him off with the banger of all bangers. The GOAT of all GOATs goes out with the banger of all bangers. How about that for a line? Just send him off to the sunset with the greatest match he’s ever had.”

Sheamus will first have to get through Shinsuke Nakamura in the opening round of the “The Last Time is Now” tournament on the upcoming November 10 episode of Raw from Cena’s hometown of Boston.