Eddie Guerrero’s Daughter Sherilyn Begins Training at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling

Sherilyn Guerrero, the 30-year-old daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, has officially begun her professional wrestling journey at Reality of Wrestling (ROW( in Texas City, Texas.

Training tonight at ROW, Bay City show tomorrow we poppin out! How’s everyone’s weekend? — Sherilyn Guerrero (@TheSherilynG) October 24, 2025

ROW made it official on October 30, 2025, marking another chapter in one of wrestling’s most storied family legacies.

“The daughter of the legendary Eddie Guerrero now begins her own journey into the world of professional wrestling.” Booker T himself added, “Let’s get to work! Welcome to the school.”

Welcome the newest member of the Reality of Wrestling Training School — @TheSherilynG pic.twitter.com/7YPayDuXkY — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) October 30, 2025

Reality of Wrestling has emerged as a premier destination for aspiring wrestlers, recently earning designation as an official WWE ID (Independent Development) school in October 2024. The facility has produced numerous successful graduates including current WWE star Roxanne Perez, The Usos, and AEW talents Sammy Guevara and Bryan Keith.

Sherilyn becomes the third of Eddie Guerrero’s daughters to pursue wrestling. Her older sister Shaul previously competed in WWE’s developmental territory as Raquel Diaz, capturing the FCW Divas Championship, while half-sister Kaylie has also expressed intentions to carry on the family legacy.

The Guerrero wrestling dynasty spans four generations, beginning with patriarch Gory Guerrero and continuing through his sons Eddie, Chavo Sr., Mando, and Hector. Eddie Guerrero, who passed away in 2005 at age 38, remains one of the most influential and beloved figures in wrestling history, known as “Latino Heat” during his legendary career.