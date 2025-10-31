Sherilyn Guerrero Is Fueled By Fire, Grateful For Fan Support

Sherilyn Guerrero is excited to start her pro wrestling journey after joining Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling in Texas. After Guerrero and ROW shared news of Sherilyn’s training, both were flooded with messages of support for the multi-generational talent.

On X, Sherilyn responded to the support of fans. Guerrero shared that she knew she needed to wait for the right time to start her wrestling journey and is “fueled by fire.”

Thank you everyone for all of the support,

I knew waiting till the time was right was the best thing for me & here we are!! Fueled by fire & following this legacy with love… let’s get this journey man! VIVA LA RAZA ??? — Sherilyn Guerrero (@TheSherilynG) October 31, 2025

Sherilyn is the latest Guerrero to step foot in the ring, and follows in the footsteps of her late father Eddie, and her cousin Chavo. Sherilyn’s sister Shaul worked as Raquel Diaz in the WWE from 2010 to 2014, and appeared on AEW TV in 2020. Sherilyn’s mother Vickie would become a prominent figure in WWE following Eddie’s death in 2005.

Whether Sherilyn makes it to WWE like so many of her family members remains to be seen, but being part of ROW and having Booker T involved certainly helps her chances. Notable ROW alumni include Roxanne Perez and Trick Williams, both of whom have gone on to become multi-time champions in WWE.

