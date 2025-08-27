Shotzi Blackheart Mourns Beloved Chickens After Attack on Coop

Shotzi Blackheart has shared the sad news that four of her pet chickens have been killed after an animal got into their coop. On X, Shotzi shared the sad news that her beloved Dolly, Ozzy 1, Ozzy 2, and Ozzy 3, had all been killed in the night. Shotzi shared that “Farm life is hard sometimes”

RIP to my chickens Dolly, Ozzy 1, Ozzy 2, and Ozzy 3. Something got in the coop and took 4 of my 7 chickens. Farm life is hard sometimes. — Shotzi (@ShotziTCB) August 27, 2025

This isn’t the first time Shotzi has lost one of her chickens. In the comments, Shotzi shared that Pekpek, a favorite among fans familiar with her farm, died four years ago. Now, Shotzi has just three chickens left, one of them being named Ozzy.

Shotzi isn’t the only wrestling name to spend time on the farm when not in the ring. WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently gave a tour of her Florida farm which includes chickens, cows, a pig, cats, and dogs. The former Women’s World Champion had been running the farm with Bo Dallas, though the couple are no longer together.

For Shotzi, this is a difficult time as the animals she had been raising were killed in what should’ve been a place of safety. Shotzi was cut from WWE earlier this year and has been making waves on the independents ever since.