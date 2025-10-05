Shotzi Blackheart & Husband Looking To Adopt A Child

Shotzi Blackheart has made a name for herself in the ring, and now she and her husband are ready to make a major personal step. Speaking on Saraya’s Rulebreakers podcast, Shotzi shared that she and her husband are looking to adopt a child.

Shotzi was excited about signing up for the adoption process. With that said, the former WWE Superstar realized that this is not a quick process.

“The adoption process is so long, and like I don’t intend, like I mean if it happened, it happens, and I would take a child right now, but like I know the adoption process is long.”

Shotzi is eager to adopt, but added that “whatever happens, happens.” The former NXT Tag Team Champion was cut from WWE earlier this year but has re-established herself on the independent scene in recent months.

Shotzi won’t be the first wrestler to adopt a child. Kurt Angle and his wife adopted a 15-year-old boy from Bulgaria after learning that children over 10 are often less likely to be adopted. The legendary Haku adopted Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, who, like Haku’s biological son Tonga Loa, are wrestlers.

Shotzi Blackheart is ready to join the litany of wrestling moms and give a home to a child through adoption. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on Shotzi Blackheart, both in and out of the ring.