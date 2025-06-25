Matt Cardona, Shotzi, Tank
Matt Cardona Attacks Shotzi, Steals Tank in ‘Indy God’ Feud

by Thomas Lowson

Since her WWE release, Shotzi Blackheart has defined herself as the ‘Indy God,’ much to the frustration of Matt Cardona. The former NWA World Champion has threatened legal action against Blackheart and now things have been taken to a new level.

In footage shared on X, Shotzi and Cardona can be seen arguing over who is the true Indy God, before an ally of Cardona’s attacks Blackheart with a chair. To make matters even worse for Blackheart, Cardona, who served Shotzi legal papers, fled the scene on her signature tank.

The pair will do battle on July 11, seemingly to determine who is the true god of the independent scene. With Shotzi’s arm at less than 100% though, the advantage has to go to Cardona after this latest attack.

Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

