Matt Cardona Attacks Shotzi, Steals Tank in ‘Indy God’ Feud

Since her WWE release, Shotzi Blackheart has defined herself as the ‘Indy God,’ much to the frustration of Matt Cardona. The former NWA World Champion has threatened legal action against Blackheart and now things have been taken to a new level.

In footage shared on X, Shotzi and Cardona can be seen arguing over who is the true Indy God, before an ally of Cardona’s attacks Blackheart with a chair. To make matters even worse for Blackheart, Cardona, who served Shotzi legal papers, fled the scene on her signature tank.

I just ran over @ShotziTCB’s arm with her own tank!!! You’ve been served!!! I AM THE REAL INDY GOD & DEATHMATCH KING! Big thanks to my Process Server! pic.twitter.com/ZQsQ4cwJfm — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 25, 2025

I’m the REAL Deathmatch King and Indy God! @ShotziTCB is nothing more than a green haired bitch fraud! And she’s been served!!! pic.twitter.com/1HdfSTNx1R — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 25, 2025

Heading to the ER right now!!! @TheMattCardona just ran over my arm and stole my tank! Hope the ring camera caught it all!!! — Shotzi (@ShotziTCB) June 25, 2025

The pair will do battle on July 11, seemingly to determine who is the true god of the independent scene. With Shotzi’s arm at less than 100% though, the advantage has to go to Cardona after this latest attack.