“Sh*t Got Real” – Braun Strowman Recalls Brock Lesnar Shooting on him in the Royal Rumble

Braun Strowman is touted as The Monster Among Men, but he met his match when stepping into the ring with Brock Lesnar. He even received the end of a stiff punch from Lesnar.

It happened when he worked a triple threat match at the 2018 Royal Rumble with Lesnar and Kane. Strowman caught The Beast’s head with a knee. This led to an angry Lesnar reacting with a legitimate right-hand punch to the jaw of Strowman.

Braun Strowman’s Reflection

Strowman described the moment in an interview with BT Sport:

“Sh*t got real! I mean at the end of the day it’s two scary guys, two dominant males not wanting to give an inch to either one and we took it from each other. Things happen, we’re not playing, we’re not ballet, we’re not badminton. We’re physical, he’s 300lbs, of just unadulterated animalistic beast and I’m a 385lbs monster. Things happen. At the end of the day, we made one hell of a segment, that’s what really happened.”

“I pat myself on the back, I think I’m the only person in history to take an overhand right from Brock Lesnar and not get knocked out. Anytime you get in the ring with The Beast and mix it up, the bigger the challenge the better. If you’re not wrestling the best, then who’d you beat?”

Lesnar won the match to keep the Universal Title until losing to Roman Reigns at Summerslam later that year.

