Sika Anoa’i, Father Of Roman Reigns, Passes Away At 79

Sika Anoa’, WWE Hall of Famer, has passed away today at the age of 79. Sika’s passing was announced by his nephew, Jahrus Anoa’i. Jahrus took to Instagram to write the following about his beloved uncle.

“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Former Hall of Famer, Polaivao Leati Sika Anoa’i. He passed away peacefully on June 25th. Sika was a celebrated figure whose contributions and legacy have left an indelible mark. His memory will live on through his achievements and the many lives he touched.”

“He was many things: a hard working father, a caring brother, a supportive uncle, and a proud grandfather. He was a cherished friend to many, a loving family member whose warmth and kindness knew no bounds, and an inspiration to countless individuals. His legacy will continue to inspire and uplift future generations, reminding us of the impact one person’s life can have on so many. Rest in love Uncle Sika.”

Sika leaves a historic legacy in pro wrestling, not just through his own accomplishments, but his whole family. The nature of his passing is currently undisclosed.

We at SEScoops would like to send our deepest condolences and prayers to the entire Anoa’i family during this time.

The Legacy Of The Wild Samoans

Sika and his brother Afa were notoriously known as The Wild Samoans, as they were a force in the territories. The brothers also became three-time WWE Tag Team Champions under the management services of Captain Lou Albano.

The Wild Samoans were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2007. Sika’s “bloodline” would continue to carry on through his sons, the late Rosey and Roman Reigns, who the latter is one of pro wrestling biggest stars of the 21st century. Sika and Afa appeared on WWE programming to appoint Reigns as “The Tribal Chief” in 2020.