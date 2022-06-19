SmackDown Viewership With Vince McMahon Promo

While the reactions to Vince McMahon‘s return to SmackDown were largely negative, it appears to have helped the show with the ratings.

The June 17 edition of the Blue Branded show featuring the Universal championship match between Roman Reigns and Riddle in the main event drew 2.274 million viewers according to Spoiler TV.

This is a big increase from last week’s show. The episode featuring Sami Zayn vs Riddle for the main event had drawn 1.803 million viewers.

The first hour of the show that featured the promo from Vince McMahon among other things drew 2.186 million viewers. The second hour, featuring the big title match then saw an increase in viewership with 2.362 million people tuning in.

As for the key 18-49 demographic, the episode managed to score a 0.55 rating, which is again an increase from last week’s 0.44 number.

On YouTube, the surprise return of Brock Lesnar at the end of the show is far ahead of other videos from the show with over 2.2 million views at the moment.

The Roman Reigns vs Riddle main event is at 1 million views and the unlisted video of Vince McMahon’s TV return is at 990K views. All other videos are below 500k.