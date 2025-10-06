The Smashing Machine Opens to Career-Low Box Office for Dwayne Johnson

The Smashing Machine set an unfortunate record for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in its opening domestic weekend in theaters. The Mark Kerr biopic, produced by A24, scored $6 million for its opening weekend. This is the lowest box office opening ever for a film led by Johnson.

The previous record was held by Faster (2010,) which opened at $8,523,153. The numbers are just for the domestic opening, and do not include international.

The Smashing Machine tells the story of Mark Kerr, one of the pioneering names in UFC. The film sees Kerr (Johnson) rise in the world of Mixed Martial Arts while deal with personal problems, including substance abuse. The film sees Johnson reunite with Jungle Cruise co-star Emily Blunt, who plays Kerr’s girlfriend Dawn.

The Smashing Machine was smashed at the box office by Taylor Swift… Showgirl. The presentation that coincides with the music sensation’s latest album earned $33 million over a three-day period.

The Smashing Machine’s opening weekend is a rough start for Johnson’s latest film, which sees WWE’s Final Boss ditch his usual action blockbuster work for a more serious role. With a $50 million production cost, The Smashing Machine has its work cut out to earn its money back.