Snoop Dogg’s ‘Stolen’ Golden WWE Title is Now in The Possession of William Shatner

The latest development in the storyline of who has Snoop Dogg’s WWE Golden Title came to light today. When WWE first started this storyline, it got some mainstream attention and generated a lot of buzz among wrestling fans.

Snoop, an iconic rapper, is part of the WWE Hall of Famer and got the golden WWE Championship from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch at the WrestleMania Launch Party at SoFi Stadium in August. When he brought it on the Holidaze of Blaze Tour “to show the fans how dope it is” last December, the championship was stolen.

Title Changes Hands

Last week, actor/comedian Pete Davidson was spotted with Snoop Dogg’s golden WWE Championship during a Pro Bowl game. Rob Gronkowski had the title last week as well just before the Super Bowl and now, it’s in the hands of legendary actor William Shatner.

WWE has released this video of Shatner with the title:

With WrestleMania 39 taking place on April 1st and 2nd at the SoFi Stadium in California, it’s possible that the storyline will end at the show.