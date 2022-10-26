Solo Sikoa Weighs In on One Day Facing his Cousin Roman Reigns

Could Solo Sikoa one day turn his back on The Bloodline and face off with his cousin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? Don’t bet on it.

Sikoa joined WWE last year as part of NXT 2.0, and was called up to the main roster in September 2022.

A former North American Champion, Sikoa made his main-roster debut by aiding his cousin during the WWE Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event against Drew McIntyre.

Reigns Vs. Sikoa

Since being called up, Sikoa has served as the enforcer of the Bloodline and regularly appears with Reigns on-screen.

Speaking with Sportskeeda, Sikoa addressed the Royal Rumble, and has no plan on winning the 30-Man match (via Fightful.)

“I might not win the Royal Rumble. I might eliminate myself. I don’t know, you never know. If that opportunity presents itself, Maybe. But I know my role as the enforcer and that it’s to protect — anybody that tries to step up to Roman Reigns, gets knocked down.”

The 2023 Royal Rumble will take place on January 28, 2023, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Rumble Favorites

While Sikoa does not have WrestleMania main event ambitions (at least not against Roman Reigns) countless Superstars would love to win.

Right now, the current favorite among fans to win is Cody Rhodes, who has been out since June with a torn pectoral.

Rhodes is also a favorite among fans to dethrone Reigns and end his tenure as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The Rock, a fellow member of Reigns’ family is also being considered by some, with rumors of a Rock-Reigns match at WrestleMania 39.