Details on WWE’s Big Plans for Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns

WWE has found another diamond in the rough in Solo Sikoa.

Wrestling is all about creating larger-than-life characters that resonate with audiences and become legends in their own right. WWE has made some bonafide superstars – and Sikoa could be getting this treatment next.

Sikoa has been impressive since his debut on NXT. He’s continued to wow audiences and critics alike on the main roster. Most recently he picked up an impressive victory over Sami Zayn in the main event of Friday’s SmackDown.

Undefeated Sikoa Primed for Greatness

On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE plans to build and protect Sikoa. In time he’s slated for a massive showdown against none other than Roman Reigns.

Sikoa’s impressive streak on the main roster is worth noting, as he has not suffered a clean singles loss on TV, nor has he lost any singles matches at non-televised events.

This is a testament to the creative team’s belief in him and their desire to protect him as they build towards something big. Sikoa has already been involved in some big matches, including The Bloodline‘s WarGames win, where he played an integral role in the victory. He has also defeated some notable names, including Sheamus, Dolph Ziggler, and Mustafa Ali.

Solo Sikoa was brought in to help Reigns retain his title over Drew McIntyre at WWE Clash at The Castle, and a feud with Reigns would make for a very engaging storyline with The Bloodline. This would be a significant match for both wrestlers, as Reigns is currently the top dog in WWE, and Sikoa is still establishing himself as a future star. If booked correctly, this could be a career-defining moment for Solo Sikoa. Solo Sikoa, he has all the tools to become a future WWE superstar. He has the look, the charisma, and the in-ring skills to succeed in WWE, and he has already shown that he can handle himself where it counts.