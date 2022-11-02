Something Big is Happening on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite (Report)

It looks like AEW President Tony Khan has something special planned for the fans with tonight’s (November 2, 2022) edition of Dynamite that will have them talking after the show.

On today’s Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said that he was told on Tuesday about something big happening on tonight’s show, and he has heard similar things from other sources. He did note that he doesn’t know exactly what is happening but several people have told him that “something’s happening.”

Khan did appear on Busted Open Radio earlier in the day and previewed the show, but didn’t hint at any surprises for the show. The leading speculation will be about Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks returning to television because they were backstage last week after being suspended for the All Out Brawl with CM Punk.

AEW Dynamite Card

(via AEW)

ROH Champion Chris Jericho defends against a former ROH Champion of any kind

AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Rey Fenix and Luchasaurus

TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Marina Shafir

AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley vs. Lee Moriarty in a title eliminator match

Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

Saraya/Britt Baker interview with Renee Paquette

The Acclaimed’s Daddy Ass Birthday Bash

ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe vs. Brian Cage