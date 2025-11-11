Sonya Deville Shares New Career Plan Outside of the Ring

Sonya Deville’s time with WWE came to an end in early 2025 after it was shared that her contract with the company would not be renewed. Now, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion has opened up about life after WWE and her current career focus.

Appearing on CJ Perry’s Identity Crisis podcast, Deville said she has no regrets about WWE, as it led her to her current chapter in her life. The former Superstar added that she is “so happy” right now and is “proud of what I’ve done.”

Looking to the future, Deville shared that acting is now her full-time passion. For Deville, a future on the silver screen isn’t a new plan, but a life-long dream.

“I’ve wanted to be an actress my entire life. And now that’s what I’ve honed and worked on for 10 years in WWE in some sort of facet.”

Deville has always dreamed of acting, but with WWE behind her, she can now pursue it full-time. On the podcast, Deville shared that she’s had “probably 500” auditions in the last year. Now that she’s out of WWE, she’s ready to do much more.

“I mean, probably 500 [auditions] in the last year. But in the last four months since I called my manager and said, ‘Yo, we’re going full time,’ it’s constant.”

In July 2025, Deville shared that she had retired from wrestling, but wouldn’t count out an in-ring return down the line. With some acting experience already under her belt, the former Superstar is ready to get back on screens, this time as an actress.