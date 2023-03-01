Sonya Deville Arrested in New Jersey Over Gun Possession Violation

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville has been arrested after allegedly violating gun possession laws in the state of New Jersey.

According to a report from TMZ Sports, court documents show that a valet contacted police on February 19, when they found a gun in the glove box of Deville’s vehicle.

After an investigation determined that Deville did not have the proper permits to carry the weapon, the Superstar and former WWE authority figure was promptly arrested.

Deville was charged with one count of unlawful weapon possession of a handgun without a permit.

The Superstar, who recently announced her engagement to fiance Toni Cassano, is due to appear in court later this month.

Possession of a firearm—including handguns, rifles, shotguns, machine guns, and assault weapons—without a permit is a third-degree crime, punishable by up to five years in prison, according to Rosenblum Law.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.