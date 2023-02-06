Sonya Deville Suffers Facial Injury at WWE Pensacola Live Event

A triple threat over the SmackDown Women’s Championship came to an abrupt and unplanned end at the recent WWE live event in Pensacola, Florida.

WWE returned to the stomping ground of Roman Reigns for their latest untelevised production, though Reigns did not appear or compete.

Deville’s Injury

In the penultimate match of the night, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defended her title against Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan.

During the match, Deville suffered a laceration to her face, causing the match to be hurried to the finish.

The former MMA fighter also received medical attention at ringside, and walked to the back immediately at the conclusion of the match.

On social media, Deville shared her latest facial injury, with the caption “And 7 more.”

Deville’s caption is a nod to the facial injury she suffered at WWE’s Royal Rumble 2023 event where she suffered a gash above her left eye.

WWE Pensacola

The results for the WWE live event in Pensacola are as follows: