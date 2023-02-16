Spoiler: Former Champion Makes Return at Latest AEW Rampage Tapings

This week’s tapings of AEW Rampage saw a huge return from a former AEW World Tag Team Champion who has been out of action for weeks.

Friday’s Ramapge was taped immediately after the latest AEW Dynamite in Laredo, Texas, and saw names including Jon Moxley, ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, Britt Baker, and Mark Briscoe in action.

This week’s Dynamite saw AEW continue on the road to Revolution 2023, which will be headlined by AEW World Champion MJF vs. Bryan Danielson in AEW’s first Iron Man match.

Rampage Return

In the main event of the AEW Rampage taping, Dustin Rhodes defeated Swerve Strickland by disqualification when Parker Bordeaux got involved.

A post-match beatdown continued until Keith Lee made his return to AEW programming to even the odds.

Lee had been out of action for over a month after being attacked by Swerve, his former friend and tag partner, and the Mogul Affiliates.

The Limitless One was written off of TV with Swerve double-stomping a cinder block onto his former tag partner.

AEW Rampage

Keith Lee’s return to TV was just part of a stacked AEW Rampage this week, which we will be keeping spoiler free.

The show will feature AEW Trios Champions The Elite defending one more time against AR Fox and Top Flight.

Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia will take on Ricky Starks as part of the latter’s feud with Chris Jericho.

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill will put her title and her undefeated streak on the line against Vertvixen.