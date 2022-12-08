(Spoiler) Former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Debuts for AEW

Note: This article contains SPOILERS for this week’s AEW Rampage! If you want to go in completely blind, we suggest clicking on one of our other articles.

A former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion is set to make their debut this week for AEW as part of Rampage.

After this week’s AEW Dynamite went off the air, the promotion filmed its Rampage tapings, which saw the debut of Trent Seven.

Seven made his AEW debut by challenging AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, and was hand-picked by Kip Sabian.

Unfortunately for Seven, he was unsuccessful in dethroning Freshly Squeezed, and there has been no word on whether there are plans for future appearances.

This match marked Cassidy’s seventh title defense since becoming champion on the October 12, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Trent Seven in WWE

After establishing himself on the independents, Seven signed with WWE in 2016, and was considered a favorite of many to win the tournament to crown the inaugural WWE United Kingdom Champion.

Seven was eliminated in the quarter-finals, but would often find himself challenging for the title, but never won.

In June 2018, Seven and Tyler Bate won the NXT Tag Team Championships from the Undisputed Era, but lost the titles back to the faction days later.

In December of last year, the two would capture the NXT UK Tag Titles and would hold the gold until June 2022, losing to Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter.

Seven would turn heel on Bate not long after, but would be released on August 18, 2022.