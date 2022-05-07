Potential Spoiler On Major IMPACT Wrestling Return

An IMPACT Wrestling return is imminent and it could come much sooner than you think.

For weeks, IMPACT has been rolling out teaser trailers hyping up a mystery competitor. It comes across as a hit list with numerous IMPACT stars such as Moose and Eric Young being wiped off the screen.

As many had suspected, it looks like those vignettes are for Sami Callihan. Fightful reports that Callihan could be returning as soon as the Under Siege event tonight (May 7).

If he doesn’t appear tonight, it’s possible he could show up on TV soon as IMPACT has a set of tapings scheduled for May 8.

Last year, Sami Callihan suffered a broken ankle during a TV taping. He underwent successful surgery and was expected to be back this spring.

It looks like the process went according to plan.