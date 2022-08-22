Spoiler on a Big Angle Planned for Tonight’s WWE Raw

Triple H has a notable angle planned for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw as Fightful Select has learned of some additional early plans for the event.

It was said that WWE has brought in several extras for an angle that will feature riot police. This is believed to be something for Dexter Lumis as he continues to invade Raw. It was said the angle is for the police to keep him out.

Dexter Lumis’ Push

Since returning to WWE a few weeks ago, Lumis tried to jump the barricade and attack AJ Styles but was stopped by security. There was also a car wreck backstage at the arena.

Riddle, Lashley, Theory, Miz, Street Profits, MVP, Omos, and Alpha Academy are all set to at least be in town for the show but haven’t been announced yet.

WWE has previously announced Damian Priest vs. Edge, WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus appearing, and YO Sky & Dakota Kai vs. Alexa Bliss & Asuka in the semifinal match of the Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament.

It should be noted Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com reports WWE is making another change to the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament.

Expect another change to the cursed bracket of the WWE women's tag tournament — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) August 22, 2022

PWInsider reports that Beth Phoenix is in town for Raw so she could make an appearance to aid her husband, Edge, in his match if there is outside interference by Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley.