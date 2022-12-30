Spoiler on WWE Plans for John Cena’s WrestleMania 39 Opponent

It looks like Logan Paul will be getting his wish of wrestling John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 39.

Paul earned plenty of praise following his match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel a few months ago. John Cena took notice as he shared a photo of Paul on his Instagram account with no caption. Later, Paul responded with the eyes emoji on Twitter of a tweet saying Cena was looking for a WrestleMania opponent.

Paul previously stated on his ImPAULsive podcast that he wanted a match with Cena and pitched the idea to Triple H.

“After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram and then I saw an article saying he’s looking for an opponent at WrestleMania. I favorited it, responded with the eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, ‘Do you want to break the internet again?’ That’s a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That’d be crazy.”

WrestlingNews.co reports that Paul vs. Cena is planned for WrestleMania 39.

Other Planned WrestleMania 39 Matches

WWE Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes or Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns vs. The Rock or Cody Rhodes

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

Barring any injuries, the matches listed above are very likely to happen as planned at the show that takes place in April.