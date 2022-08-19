Toxic Attraction Headed to Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE is making a change to the Women’s Tag Team Title tournament.

NXT stars Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attrraction will replace Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark in the first round match against Natalya and Sonya Deville.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has the official word:

Toxic Attractions’ Dominant Run

(via WWE)

Dolin & Jayne are former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions, while Mandy Rose is the reigning NXT Women’s Champion.

Rose successfully beat Stark to retain her title on Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0: Heatwave after targeting the knee of Stark throughout the match and pinning her with a running knee strike while having Stark’s knee brace.

Stark was sidelined from October 2021 to July with a torn ACL/Meniscus.

Two segments were previously announced for tonight’s SmackDown, including The Viking Raiders holding a ‘viking funeral’ for The New Day and a face-to-face between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns ahead of their Undisputed WWE Universal Title bout at Clash at the Castle next month.