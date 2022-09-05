Spoiler: Possible Return Angle Revealed for Tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE Raw is from Kansas City and will be a big show as it features the fallout from last Saturday’s Clash at the Castle premium live event, the first PPV event to be held in the UK since 1992.

So far, only one match has been confirmed for the show which is Bobby Lashley defending the United States title against The Miz in a steel cage match. The cage match stipulation is is just the latest sign that WWE is taking its mid-card belts seriously. We’ve seen a renewed emphasis on the IC and United States championships since Triple H took over creative.

Braun Strowman’s Return

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is rumored to be returning to WWE. According to Fightful Select, Strowman is slated to be backstage at the show. Furthermore, WWE’s production crew is working on an angle that will involve a car getting flipped over.

During his first run with WWE, Strowman was involved in several stunts that saw cars and trucks getting flipped and demolished.

Also on tap for tonight… the ongoing angle involving Dexter Lumis will continue. The New Day is scheduled for the show and will be part of a program around The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, currently held by The Usos.

The Usos couldn’t travel overseas for Clash at the Castle to be ringside with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns for his title defense against Drew McIntyre in the main event.