Spoiler: WWE Films Surprise Show After SmackDown Goes Off Air

NOTE: This Article Contains Spoilers for an Upcoming WWE Televised Event. You Have Been Warned!

Fans at last night’s taping of WWE SmackDown on FOX got an extra treat once the blue brand went off the air.

Last night’s SmackDown took place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, and saw WWE continue on the road to Survivor Series WarGames.

The main event of the show saw Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos retain their titles against the New Day.

After the Show

After SmackDown went off the air, WWE filmed their annual Tribute to the Troops special.

The shows results are as follows:

Braun Strowman defeated L.A. Knight.

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defeated Emma and Tamina.

Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Ricochet defeated Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Giovanni Vinci, and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium.

Drew McIntyre, Sheamus and Ricochet sends the crowd home happy! #wwesmackdown pic.twitter.com/6nznzK0DXb — Prin?e (@BecksTheGoat) November 12, 2022

Tribute to the Troops

WWE’s annual Tribute to the Troops event began in 2003 when John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield pitched the show to then-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

From 2003 to 2009, events were held in various U.S. military bases across the middle east but WWE began hosting domestic events in 2010.

A day before the 2006 event at Baghdad’s Camp Victory, a mortar attack resulted in 14 people being injured but none were WWE talent or crew.

WWE has received several awards for its efforts, and has received recognition from U.S. Presidents including George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Since 2015, WWE has presented custom WWE Championship to serving personnel as part of the Tribute to the Troops events.