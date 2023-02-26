Spoilers: ROH TV Tapings Results (2/25/23)

On Saturday night, ROH held its first set of TV tapings of the weekend from Orlando, FL, at Universal Studios. The promotion will return on Sunday evening for another round of tapings.
The relaunch episode under Tony Khan will premiere on Thursday, March 2nd, that will air on the HonorClub streaming service. ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. AR Fox will headline this show.
The Results
Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:
- Mark Briscoe defeated Slim J.
- The Kingdom defeated The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo).
- NJPW TV Champion Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Blake Christian.
- Christopher Daniels defeated Rohit Raju.
- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Josh Woods.
- ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions The Embassy (Brian Cage, Kaun & Toa Liona) defeated LSG, Joe Keys & Rex Lawless.
- Ari Daivari defeated Gran Metalik.
- Madison Rayne & Skye Blue defeated The Renegades.
- During a Wheeler Yuta in-ring promo with Ian Riccaboni, Timothy Thatcher challenged Yuta for the Pure Title that happened later in the tapings.
- Willow Nightingale defeated Lady Frost. Nightingale challenged ROH Women’s Champion Athena to a future title match.
- ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defeated AR Fox to retain the title. Eddie Kingston came out after the match where he had promised Jon Moxley that he wouldn’t beat Castagnoli’s butt in AEW but this wasn’t AEW. Claudi left without saying anything to him.
- ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe defeated Tony Deppen. After Joe asked for his next challenger, Mark Briscoe came out and accepted because the title was his destiny.
- Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Cody Chhun, Guillermo Rosas & Marcus Kross.
- Rush & Dralistico defeated Angelico & Serpentico.
- Trish Adora defeated Billie Starkz.
- Ari Daivari & Slim J defeated Jake Crist & “Manscout” Jake Manning.
- ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Timothy Thatcher to retain the title. Post-match, Yuta says he’s in the ’96 Bulls with Jordan and Pippen while these “track suit dojo boys” think they’re so great because they train with Shibata. Clark Connors challenged Wheeler to a match.
- Aussie Open defeated Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus
- Eddie Kingston defeated Ben Dejo (aka Jon Cruz/Serpentico). Post-match, he demanded a shot at the ROH World Title. Castagnoli said that “a man without honor will never be ROH Champion” and left.
- ROH Women’s Champion Athena defeated Willow Nightingale to retain the title.