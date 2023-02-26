Spoilers: ROH TV Tapings Results (2/25/23)

On Saturday night, ROH held its first set of TV tapings of the weekend from Orlando, FL, at Universal Studios. The promotion will return on Sunday evening for another round of tapings.

The relaunch episode under Tony Khan will premiere on Thursday, March 2nd, that will air on the HonorClub streaming service. ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. AR Fox will headline this show.

The Results

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com: