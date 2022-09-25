“I Stand Alone” – Ricky Starks Rejects Being a Pillar of AEW

All Elite Wrestling has some of the most talented wrestlers in the world today, but Ricky Starks has no intention to be a ‘pillar’ of Tony Khan‘s promotion.

The concept of AEW having four pillars was first coined by MJF in an interview and references four home-grown AEW talent he believes will be headlining for the promotion one day.

AEW’s four pillars consist of MJF, Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara and Jungle Boy.

The promotion has even released a shirt, confirming the four as the ‘pillars’ and future main-eventers of All Elite Wrestling.

I Stand Alone

Ricky Starks wasn’t named by MJF as a pillar of AEW, but that’s okay with the longest-reigning FTW Champion.

When a fan addressed the concept of pillars in AEW, stating that Starks’ name should be on the list, the wrestler said that he stands alone and those terms should be left to wrestlers “enclosed by those definitions.

Sorry, I don’t wish to be involved in any pillar talk. We’re way past that convo. You can leave it to those guys to be enclosed by those definitions



I’m stand alone. Island supporting himself https://t.co/gjXDgDbXvk — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) September 25, 2022

Headliner

Starks isn’t interested in being a pillar of AEW, and has already been working his way up the promotion’s ranks.

In a separate tweet, the former FTW Champion pointed out that he headlined this week’s AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, after not being booked for the event the prior year.

Last year I wasn’t on Grand Slam and this year I was the main event. For those who stayed all night, thank you. If you couldn’t stay and still supported from your homes, thank you.



Can’t predict what’s next, but one thing I do know is that I’m absolute. pic.twitter.com/h31olqb9VL — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) September 24, 2022

Starks defeated his former teammate Powerhouse Hobbs in a ‘Lights Out’ match to close out the AEW Rampage: Grand Slam special.

After hitting Hobbs with some lights, Starks finished off his former tag-team partner with a Roshambo to get the pinfall victory.