Starrcast V: Schedule, Matches, Dates & Times, How To Watch

Starrcast is a pro wrestling fan convention. The event was created and established by podcast host and AdFreeShows.com founder Conrad Thompson.

The multi-day event included stage shows, live wrestling, photo opportunities, meet-and-greets, and more.

This is the fifth Starrcast convention with the others taking place in Chicago (twice), Las Vegas, and Baltimore.

Starrcast V General Info

This year’s Starrcast convention will take place from July 29-31, 2022 on the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. The event takes place during WWE SummerSlam weekend and is headlined by Ric Flair’s last match.

Below, you will find a description of the event provided on the Starrcast website:

“After a three-and-a-half year hiatus, STARRCAST, the wildly popular professional wrestling fan fest, is back and ready to rock the Music City. Often called “The Woodstock of Professional Wrestling,” STARRCAST V, in partnership with Thuzio, a Triller company, will take place at the world famous Nashville Fairgrounds from Friday, July 29th to Sunday, July 31st. The event will also be made available worldwide, exclusively on FITE.”

How To Watch

The following podcasts and stage shows can only be viewed through one of the three bundles:

Father James Mitchell’s “Midnight Karaoke”

The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast

Insight w/ Chris Van Vliet

The Sessions w/ Renee Paquette

One Last Ride For The Horsemen

30 Years Later w/ Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart

Foley Is Pod w/ Mick Foley

Saraya: Turning The Page

Kliq This w/ Kevin Nash

What’s NeXT? w/ Johnny Gargano

The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy

Bundles

These individual podcasts can only be purchased as a part of the following bundles:

Roast Bundle – $69.99

Includes ‘The Roast of Ric Flair’ and the above podcasts

Last Match & Roast Bundle – $99.99

Includes ‘The Roast of Ric Flair,’ ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match,’ and the above podcasts

Ric Flair’s Last Match Bundle (with Plaque) – $199.99

Includes ‘The Roast of Ric Flair,’ ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match,’ ring used canvas piece in a Commemorative Limited Edition plaque, and the above podcasts

Individual Shows

The following shows can be purchased individually:

Black Label Pro – $9.99*

Game Changer Wrestling – $14.99*

New Japan Pro Wrestling – $14.99*

The Roast of Ric Flair – $16.99

Ric Flair’s Last Match – $34.99

A * means that the show can only an must be purchased as an individual event

Starrcast V Friday Schedule

Black Label Pro

Black Label Pro Presents: “The Gang Crosses The Line”

July 29: 5PM – 8PM CST (6PM – 9PM EST)

$9.99 on FITE TV

Tickets are sold separately ($20 – $75)

As of right now, the card is as follows:

Steph De Lander vs Billie Starkz

Josh Alexander vs Kevin Blackwood

Konosuke Takehsita vs Nick Wayne

James Storm vs Bryan Keith

Shark Boy & Dan The Dad vs Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)

Jake Something vs Crowbar

Monster’s Ball for the Black Label Pro Championship: PCO (c) vs Levi Everett vs Calvin Tankman vs Joshua Bishop

**BLP at STARRCAST**



Join us as we debut at The Nashville Fairgrounds and turn it into the BLP Asylum!



Fri. July 29th at 5 pm CT live on FITE!



Tickets: https://t.co/H4XIXzU3Fp pic.twitter.com/Hc1avagoTH — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) July 9, 2022

Roast of Ric Flair

“The Roast of Ric Flair”

July 29: 8PM – 10PM CST (9PM -11PM EST)

$16.99 on FITE TV

Roasters:

Diamond Dallas Page

Eric Bischoff

Tie Domi

Torrie Wilson

Former #FHM & #Playboy cover model & #WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson is coming to #STARRCAST for The Roast of Ric Flair!



Join us in #Nashville or watch LIVE & ON DEMAND on @FiteTV!



? l ?: https://t.co/VTjob3qiz6 pic.twitter.com/Us1kB8GpUK — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 30, 2022

Game Changer Wrestling

Game Changer Wrestling Presents: “The People vs GCW”

July 29: 10:30PM – 1AM CST (11:30PM – 2AM EST)

$14.99 on FITE TV

Tickets are sold separately ($30 – $75)

As of right now, the card is as follows:

GCW World Championship Match : Jon Moxley (c) vs Blake Christian

: Jon Moxley (c) vs Blake Christian Joey Janela

Bandido

BUSSY (Efffy & Allie Katch)

Gringo Loco

“Speedball” Mike Bailey

Masha Slamovich

Tony Deppen

Second Gear Crew

*NASHVILLE UPDATE*



It's Official…



*GCW World Title Match*



JON MOXLEY

vs

BLAKE CHRISTIAN



Plus:

Janela vs Psycho

Bandido

Bussy

Gringo

Bailey

Masha

Deppen

SGC

+more



Tix:https://t.co/ueOipRqr6U



Watch LIVE on @FiteTV!



Fri 7/29 – 1030PM*

(*Following the Ric Flair Roast) pic.twitter.com/lWG1IhCYIw — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) June 20, 2022

Father James Mitchell

Father James Mitchell’s “Midnight Karaoke”

July 29: 10:30PM – 1AM CST (11:30PM – 2AM EST)

Friday night, #STARRCAST is getting… Sinister!



Join us for Father James Mitchell’s Midnight Karaoke! Take the stage, show off your skills & maybe a talent or two will stop by to show off theirs. ?



Platinum & Gold Bracelets on sale NOW: https://t.co/VShyAtb4Ry pic.twitter.com/WNAuWt8k6g — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 1, 2022

Starrcast V Saturday Schedule

Convention Floor: 9AM-5PM CST (10AM – 6PM EST)

Major Wrestling Figure

The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast

July 30: 9AM-10:15AM CST (10AM – 11:15AM EST)

Podcast Hosted By:

Matt Cardona

Brian Myers

‘Smart’ Mark Sterling

Swoggle

MAJOR MARKS!



The @majorwfpod is taking over @StarrcastEvents!



Sunday, July 31st in Nashville!



Get your bracelets this Friday at NOON ET at https://t.co/X6buuPpfEY! You’ll get access to our show, the roast of @RicFlairNatrBoy, @BretHart’s panel, and so much more! pic.twitter.com/XTyvONQvmr — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) May 19, 2022

Chris Van Vliet

Insight w/ Chris Van Vliet

July 30: 10:45AM – 12PM CST (11:45AM – 1PM EST)

Featuring Claudio Castagnoli

He made his surprise return after a 4 month absence. At #STARRCAST, @ClaudioCSRO sits down to discuss the indies, leaving #WWE, his decision to sign with #AEW & much more!



INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, featuring special guest Claudio Castagnoli



? l ?: https://t.co/VTjob3qiz6 pic.twitter.com/HE2H82aCU3 — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 28, 2022

Renee Paquette

The Sessions w/ Renee Paquette

July 30: 12:30PM – 1:45PM CST (1:30PM – 2:45PM EST)

Featuring Bryan Danielson

The popular duo reunites to discuss and.. talk smack?



It’s your exclusive opportunity to attend a rare, LIVE episode of #TheSessions with Renee Paquette, featuring special guest & multi-time World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson at #STARRCAST!



?l?:https://t.co/VTjob3qiz6 pic.twitter.com/EfhWnTCSgI — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 7, 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling

NJPW Presents: “Music City Mayhem”

July 30: 2PM – 5PM CST (3PM – 6PM EST)

$14.99 on FITE TV

Tickets sold on the Starrcast website ($35 – $149)

Here is the current card for NJPW Music City Mayhem:

No DQ : Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado

: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado Hiromu Takahashi vs. Blake Christian

Clark Connors vs. Davey Richards

One Last Ride

One Last Ride For The Horsemen

July 30: 2:15PM – 3:30PM CST (3:15PM – 4:30PM EST)

Ric Flair

Arn Anderson

Tully Blanchard

Barry Windham

Lex Luger

JJ Dillon

For the first time on stage & the last time ever, join us at #STARRCAST for “One Last Ride for The Horsemen.”@RicFlairNatrBoy, @TheArnShow, Tully Blanchard, Barry Windham, @GenuineLexLuger & JJ Dillon share their insights & never before heard stories!



?https://t.co/VTjob3qiz6 pic.twitter.com/uA8c63KpG4 — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) May 26, 2022

30 Years Later

30 Years Later w/ Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart

July 30: 4PM – 5:15PM CST (5PM – 6:15PM EST)

Bret Hart on the SummerSlam 1992 main event with British Bulldog

On Saturday, July 30 at 4pm CDT, join @Inside_TheRopes’ @KennyMcITR as he hosts ‘30 Years Later’ with @BretHart at #STARRCAST!



Dive into the iconic #SummerSlam '92 main event with British Bulldog, PLUS have a Meet & Greet with Bret from 10a-2p!



? l ?: https://t.co/VTjob38HHy pic.twitter.com/3lWPqh3Cvw — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 6, 2022

Starrcast Is Closed for SummerSlam From 5PM – 11:30PM CST (6PM – 12:30AM EST)

Starrcast V After Party

The Offical Starrcast V After Party!

July 30: 11:30PM – 1:30AM CST (12:30AM – 2:30AM EST)

Tickets sold on the Starrcast website ($59 – $79)

Join us on Saturday, July 30th for The Official After Party at #STARRCAST!



Featuring performances by Jericho and The Trembles, DJ Whoo Kid & DJ T Swan, hang out with fellow fans + wrestlers & talent for THE hottest party of the summer!



?: https://t.co/VTjob38HHy https://t.co/emKRCFDJ6j pic.twitter.com/506bRCporj — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 23, 2022

Starrcast V Sunday Schedule

Foley Is Pod

Foley Is Pod w/ Mick Foley

July 31: 9AM – 10:15AM (10AM – 11:15AM EST)

Hall of Famer, hardcore legend & Mrs. Foley’s baby boy returns to #STARRCAST!@RealMickFoley brings his unique storytelling ability to the live stage with tales from his career & more! Join us for Foley Is Pod, only at STARRCAST!



Have a nice day!??



?:https://t.co/VTjob3qiz6 pic.twitter.com/e1jYDQeXS9 — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) May 19, 2022

Saraya (FKA Paige)

Saraya: Turning The Page

July 31: 10:45AM – 12PM CST (11:45AM – 1PM EST)

Saraya (FKA Paige) turns the page on her WWE career and looks at what’s next

She signed a major contract at the age of 18. At 21, she became the first #WWENXT & youngest ever Women’s Champion. Her first night on #WWERaw, she won the #WWE Diva’s Championship. Now… what’s next for @RealPaigeWWE?



‘Saraya: Turning the Page’



? l ?: https://t.co/VTjob3qiz6 pic.twitter.com/HqFQNhpeDF — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 9, 2022

Kliq This

Kliq This w/ Kevin Nash

July 31: 12:30PM – 1:45PM CST (1:30PM – 2:45PM EST)

Kevin Nash & Kayfabe Commentary’s Sean Oliver debut their new podcast

He’s one of the greatest big men to ever step foot in the squared circle & he’s back at #STARRCAST!



Join Kevin Nash & Kayfabe Commentary’s Sean Oliver for the debut of their new podcast & an exclusive live event, Kliq This!



? l ?: https://t.co/VTjob38HHy pic.twitter.com/qpPR6USgB7 — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 3, 2022

What’s NeXT?

What’s NeXT? w/ Johnny Gargano

July 31: 2:15PM – 3:30PM CST (3:15PM – 4:30PM EST)

Johnny Gargano discusses what’s next for him after his time away from NXT/WWE

He’s one of the hottest free agents in wrestling. When it comes to Johnny Wrestling, the thing on everyone’s mind is… where will he end up, next?#STARRCAST presents: ‘What’s NeXT with Johnny Gargano’



Bracelets + Meet & Greets on sale NOW!



? l ?: https://t.co/VTjob38HHy pic.twitter.com/RWFWE2VP8O — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) June 25, 2022

The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy

The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy

July 31: 4PM – 5:30PM CST (5PM – 6:30PM EST)

Matt Hardy & Jon Alba discuss Matt’s time in AEW, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling

His career has spanned decades. As one of the greatest tag teams ever & as a single competitor, he’s seen & experienced a lot. At #STARRCAST, Matt Hardy discusses his time in #WWE, #ImpactWrestling, #AEW & more!



The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy



? l ?: https://t.co/VTjob3qiz6 pic.twitter.com/VvTob7NXAW — #Starrcast (@StarrcastEvents) July 2, 2022

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair’s Last Match

July 31

Preshow at 5:05PM CST (6:05 PM EST)

Show starts at 6PM CST (7PM EST)

Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum

Tickets sold on the Starrcast website ($39 – $79)

As of right now, the card is as follows: