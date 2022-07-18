Starrcast V: Schedule, Matches, Dates & Times, How To Watch

Starrcast is a pro wrestling fan convention. The event was created and established by podcast host and AdFreeShows.com founder Conrad Thompson.
The multi-day event included stage shows, live wrestling, photo opportunities, meet-and-greets, and more.
This is the fifth Starrcast convention with the others taking place in Chicago (twice), Las Vegas, and Baltimore.
Starrcast V General Info
This year’s Starrcast convention will take place from July 29-31, 2022 on the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. The event takes place during WWE SummerSlam weekend and is headlined by Ric Flair’s last match.
Below, you will find a description of the event provided on the Starrcast website:
“After a three-and-a-half year hiatus, STARRCAST, the wildly popular professional wrestling fan fest, is back and ready to rock the Music City. Often called “The Woodstock of Professional Wrestling,” STARRCAST V, in partnership with Thuzio, a Triller company, will take place at the world famous Nashville Fairgrounds from Friday, July 29th to Sunday, July 31st. The event will also be made available worldwide, exclusively on FITE.”
How To Watch
The following podcasts and stage shows can only be viewed through one of the three bundles:
- Father James Mitchell’s “Midnight Karaoke”
- The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast
- Insight w/ Chris Van Vliet
- The Sessions w/ Renee Paquette
- One Last Ride For The Horsemen
- 30 Years Later w/ Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart
- Foley Is Pod w/ Mick Foley
- Saraya: Turning The Page
- Kliq This w/ Kevin Nash
- What’s NeXT? w/ Johnny Gargano
- The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy
Bundles
These individual podcasts can only be purchased as a part of the following bundles:
- Includes ‘The Roast of Ric Flair’ and the above podcasts
Last Match & Roast Bundle – $99.99
- Includes ‘The Roast of Ric Flair,’ ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match,’ and the above podcasts
Ric Flair’s Last Match Bundle (with Plaque) – $199.99
- Includes ‘The Roast of Ric Flair,’ ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match,’ ring used canvas piece in a Commemorative Limited Edition plaque, and the above podcasts
Individual Shows
The following shows can be purchased individually:
Game Changer Wrestling – $14.99*
New Japan Pro Wrestling – $14.99*
The Roast of Ric Flair – $16.99
Ric Flair’s Last Match – $34.99
A * means that the show can only an must be purchased as an individual event
Starrcast V Friday Schedule
Black Label Pro
Black Label Pro Presents: “The Gang Crosses The Line”
July 29: 5PM – 8PM CST (6PM – 9PM EST)
Tickets are sold separately ($20 – $75)
As of right now, the card is as follows:
- Steph De Lander vs Billie Starkz
- Josh Alexander vs Kevin Blackwood
- Konosuke Takehsita vs Nick Wayne
- James Storm vs Bryan Keith
- Shark Boy & Dan The Dad vs Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)
- Jake Something vs Crowbar
- Monster’s Ball for the Black Label Pro Championship: PCO (c) vs Levi Everett vs Calvin Tankman vs Joshua Bishop
Roast of Ric Flair
“The Roast of Ric Flair”
July 29: 8PM – 10PM CST (9PM -11PM EST)
Roasters:
- Diamond Dallas Page
- Eric Bischoff
- Tie Domi
- Torrie Wilson
Game Changer Wrestling
Game Changer Wrestling Presents: “The People vs GCW”
July 29: 10:30PM – 1AM CST (11:30PM – 2AM EST)
Tickets are sold separately ($30 – $75)
As of right now, the card is as follows:
- GCW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs Blake Christian
- Joey Janela
- Bandido
- BUSSY (Efffy & Allie Katch)
- Gringo Loco
- “Speedball” Mike Bailey
- Masha Slamovich
- Tony Deppen
- Second Gear Crew
Father James Mitchell
Father James Mitchell’s “Midnight Karaoke”
July 29: 10:30PM – 1AM CST (11:30PM – 2AM EST)
Starrcast V Saturday Schedule
Convention Floor: 9AM-5PM CST (10AM – 6PM EST)
Major Wrestling Figure
The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast
July 30: 9AM-10:15AM CST (10AM – 11:15AM EST)
Podcast Hosted By:
- Matt Cardona
- Brian Myers
- ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling
- Swoggle
Chris Van Vliet
Insight w/ Chris Van Vliet
July 30: 10:45AM – 12PM CST (11:45AM – 1PM EST)
- Featuring Claudio Castagnoli
Renee Paquette
The Sessions w/ Renee Paquette
July 30: 12:30PM – 1:45PM CST (1:30PM – 2:45PM EST)
- Featuring Bryan Danielson
New Japan Pro Wrestling
NJPW Presents: “Music City Mayhem”
July 30: 2PM – 5PM CST (3PM – 6PM EST)
Tickets sold on the Starrcast website ($35 – $149)
Here is the current card for NJPW Music City Mayhem:
- No DQ: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. Blake Christian
- Clark Connors vs. Davey Richards
One Last Ride
One Last Ride For The Horsemen
July 30: 2:15PM – 3:30PM CST (3:15PM – 4:30PM EST)
- Ric Flair
- Arn Anderson
- Tully Blanchard
- Barry Windham
- Lex Luger
- JJ Dillon
30 Years Later
30 Years Later w/ Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart
July 30: 4PM – 5:15PM CST (5PM – 6:15PM EST)
- Bret Hart on the SummerSlam 1992 main event with British Bulldog
Starrcast Is Closed for SummerSlam From 5PM – 11:30PM CST (6PM – 12:30AM EST)
Starrcast V After Party
The Offical Starrcast V After Party!
July 30: 11:30PM – 1:30AM CST (12:30AM – 2:30AM EST)
Tickets sold on the Starrcast website ($59 – $79)
Starrcast V Sunday Schedule
Foley Is Pod
Foley Is Pod w/ Mick Foley
July 31: 9AM – 10:15AM (10AM – 11:15AM EST)
Saraya (FKA Paige)
Saraya: Turning The Page
July 31: 10:45AM – 12PM CST (11:45AM – 1PM EST)
- Saraya (FKA Paige) turns the page on her WWE career and looks at what’s next
Kliq This
Kliq This w/ Kevin Nash
July 31: 12:30PM – 1:45PM CST (1:30PM – 2:45PM EST)
- Kevin Nash & Kayfabe Commentary’s Sean Oliver debut their new podcast
What’s NeXT?
What’s NeXT? w/ Johnny Gargano
July 31: 2:15PM – 3:30PM CST (3:15PM – 4:30PM EST)
- Johnny Gargano discusses what’s next for him after his time away from NXT/WWE
The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy
The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy
July 31: 4PM – 5:30PM CST (5PM – 6:30PM EST)
- Matt Hardy & Jon Alba discuss Matt’s time in AEW, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling
Ric Flair’s Last Match
Ric Flair’s Last Match
July 31
- Preshow at 5:05PM CST (6:05 PM EST)
- Show starts at 6PM CST (7PM EST)
Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum
Tickets sold on the Starrcast website ($39 – $79)
As of right now, the card is as follows:
- Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs Jacob Faty
- Rachael Ellering vs Deonna Purrazzo vs Jordynne Grace
- Clark Connors vs Ren Narita
- Killer Kross (w/ Scarlett Bordeaux) vs Harry Smith
- The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)
- Rey Fenix vs Taurus vs Laredo Kid vs Bandido
- The Von Erich (Marshall & Ross) vs The Briscoes