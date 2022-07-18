Monday, July 18, 2022
Starrcast V: Schedule, Matches, Dates & Times, How To Watch

By Jaychele Nicole
Starrcast V
Starrcast is a pro wrestling fan convention. The event was created and established by podcast host and AdFreeShows.com founder Conrad Thompson.

The multi-day event included stage shows, live wrestling, photo opportunities, meet-and-greets, and more.

This is the fifth Starrcast convention with the others taking place in Chicago (twice), Las Vegas, and Baltimore.

Starrcast V General Info

This year’s Starrcast convention will take place from July 29-31, 2022 on the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, TN. The event takes place during WWE SummerSlam weekend and is headlined by Ric Flair’s last match. 

Below, you will find a description of the event provided on the Starrcast website

“After a three-and-a-half year hiatus, STARRCAST, the wildly popular professional wrestling fan fest, is back and ready to rock the Music City. Often called “The Woodstock of Professional Wrestling,” STARRCAST V, in partnership with Thuzio, a Triller company, will take place at the world famous Nashville Fairgrounds from Friday, July 29th to Sunday, July 31st. The event will also be made available worldwide, exclusively on FITE.”

How To Watch

The following podcasts and stage shows can only be viewed through one of the three bundles:

  • Father James Mitchell’s “Midnight Karaoke”
  • The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast
  • Insight w/ Chris Van Vliet 
  • The Sessions w/ Renee Paquette 
  • One Last Ride For The Horsemen
  • 30 Years Later w/ Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart
  • Foley Is Pod w/ Mick Foley
  • Saraya: Turning The Page
  • Kliq This w/ Kevin Nash
  • What’s NeXT? w/ Johnny Gargano
  • The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy

Bundles

These individual podcasts can only be purchased as a part of the following bundles:

Roast Bundle – $69.99

  • Includes ‘The Roast of Ric Flair’ and the above podcasts

Last Match & Roast Bundle – $99.99

  • Includes ‘The Roast of Ric Flair,’ ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match,’ and the above podcasts

Ric Flair’s Last Match Bundle (with Plaque) – $199.99

  • Includes ‘The Roast of Ric Flair,’ ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match,’ ring used canvas piece in a Commemorative Limited Edition plaque, and the above podcasts

Individual Shows

The following shows can be purchased individually:

Black Label Pro – $9.99*

Game Changer Wrestling – $14.99*

New Japan Pro Wrestling – $14.99*

The Roast of Ric Flair – $16.99

Ric Flair’s Last Match – $34.99

A * means that the show can only an must be purchased as an individual event

Starrcast V Friday Schedule

Black Label Pro

Black Label Pro Presents: “The Gang Crosses The Line”

July 29: 5PM – 8PM CST (6PM – 9PM EST)

$9.99 on FITE TV

Tickets are sold separately ($20 – $75)

As of right now, the card is as follows:

  • Steph De Lander vs Billie Starkz
  • Josh Alexander vs Kevin Blackwood
  • Konosuke Takehsita vs Nick Wayne
  • James Storm vs Bryan Keith
  • Shark Boy & Dan The Dad vs Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)
  • Jake Something vs Crowbar
  • Monster’s Ball for the Black Label Pro Championship: PCO (c) vs Levi Everett vs Calvin Tankman vs Joshua Bishop

Roast of Ric Flair

“The Roast of Ric Flair”

July 29: 8PM – 10PM CST (9PM -11PM EST)

$16.99 on FITE TV

Roasters:

  • Diamond Dallas Page
  • Eric Bischoff 
  • Tie Domi
  • Torrie Wilson

Game Changer Wrestling

Game Changer Wrestling Presents: “The People vs GCW

July 29: 10:30PM – 1AM CST (11:30PM – 2AM EST)

$14.99 on FITE TV

Tickets are sold separately ($30 – $75)

As of right now, the card is as follows:

  • GCW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs Blake Christian
  • Joey Janela
  • Bandido
  • BUSSY (Efffy & Allie Katch)
  • Gringo Loco
  • “Speedball” Mike Bailey
  • Masha Slamovich
  • Tony Deppen
  • Second Gear Crew

Father James Mitchell

Father James Mitchell’s “Midnight Karaoke”

July 29: 10:30PM – 1AM CST (11:30PM – 2AM EST)

Starrcast V Saturday Schedule

Convention Floor: 9AM-5PM CST (10AM – 6PM EST)

Major Wrestling Figure

The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast

July 30: 9AM-10:15AM CST (10AM – 11:15AM EST)

Podcast Hosted By:

  • Matt Cardona
  • Brian Myers
  • ‘Smart’ Mark Sterling 
  • Swoggle

Chris Van Vliet

Insight w/ Chris Van Vliet 

July 30: 10:45AM – 12PM CST (11:45AM – 1PM EST)

  • Featuring Claudio Castagnoli

Renee Paquette

The Sessions w/ Renee Paquette 

July 30: 12:30PM – 1:45PM CST (1:30PM – 2:45PM EST)

  • Featuring Bryan Danielson

New Japan Pro Wrestling

NJPW Presents: “Music City Mayhem”

July 30: 2PM – 5PM CST (3PM – 6PM EST)

$14.99 on FITE TV

Tickets sold on the Starrcast website ($35 – $149)

Here is the current card for NJPW Music City Mayhem:

  • No DQ: Jon Moxley vs. El Desperado
  • Hiromu Takahashi vs. Blake Christian
  • Clark Connors vs. Davey Richards

One Last Ride

One Last Ride For The Horsemen

July 30: 2:15PM – 3:30PM CST (3:15PM – 4:30PM EST)

  • Ric Flair
  • Arn Anderson
  • Tully Blanchard
  • Barry Windham
  • Lex Luger
  • JJ Dillon

30 Years Later

30 Years Later w/ Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart

July 30: 4PM – 5:15PM CST (5PM – 6:15PM EST)

  • Bret Hart on the SummerSlam 1992 main event with British Bulldog

Starrcast Is Closed for SummerSlam From 5PM – 11:30PM CST (6PM – 12:30AM EST)

Starrcast V After Party

The Offical Starrcast V After Party!

July 30: 11:30PM – 1:30AM CST (12:30AM – 2:30AM EST)

Tickets sold on the Starrcast website ($59 – $79)

Starrcast V Sunday Schedule

Foley Is Pod

Foley Is Pod w/ Mick Foley

July 31: 9AM – 10:15AM (10AM – 11:15AM EST)

Saraya (FKA Paige)

Saraya: Turning The Page

July 31: 10:45AM – 12PM CST (11:45AM – 1PM EST)

  • Saraya (FKA Paige) turns the page on her WWE career and looks at what’s next

Kliq This

Kliq This w/ Kevin Nash

July 31: 12:30PM – 1:45PM CST (1:30PM – 2:45PM EST)

  • Kevin Nash & Kayfabe Commentary’s Sean Oliver debut their new podcast

What’s NeXT?

What’s NeXT? w/ Johnny Gargano

July 31: 2:15PM – 3:30PM CST (3:15PM – 4:30PM EST)

  • Johnny Gargano discusses what’s next for him after his time away from NXT/WWE

The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy

The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy

July 31: 4PM – 5:30PM CST (5PM – 6:30PM EST)

  • Matt Hardy & Jon Alba discuss Matt’s time in AEW, WWE, and IMPACT Wrestling

Ric Flair’s Last Match

Ric Flair’s Last Match

July 31

  • Preshow at 5:05PM CST (6:05 PM EST)
  • Show starts at 6PM CST (7PM EST)

Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum

Tickets sold on the Starrcast website ($39 – $79)

As of right now, the card is as follows:

  • Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs Jacob Faty
  • Rachael Ellering vs Deonna Purrazzo vs Jordynne Grace
  • Clark Connors vs Ren Narita
  • Killer Kross (w/ Scarlett Bordeaux) vs Harry Smith
  • The Wolves (Davey Richards & Eddie Edwards) vs Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)
  • Rey Fenix vs Taurus vs Laredo Kid vs Bandido
  • The Von Erich (Marshall & Ross) vs The Briscoes

