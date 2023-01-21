Spoiler: Former NXT Star Makes Impact Debut

Former NXT star Steph De Lander, better known to WWE fans as Persia Pirotta made her debut for Impact Wrestling during the company’s TV taping on Friday.

The Australian professional wrestler came out and cut a promo on Jordynne Grace. She claimed that the Impact star has fallen from grace and the whole Knockout’s Division is shaking in their boots.

Jordynne Grace then made her entrance and the two female stars competed in a singles match. Lander lost her debut match for the promotion.

Steph De Lander made her wrestling debut back in 2017 under the ring name FaceBrooke. She wrestled for promotions such as Shimmer and Rise Wrestling before signing with WWE in March 2021.

She made her NXT TV debut later that year as a friend of Indie Hartwell who had come from Australia for Hartwell’s wedding with Dexter Lumis.

The two then teamed up for a number of tag team matches on the development show. In January 2022, they started a feud with Toxic Attraction. This led to a match for the NXT Tag Team Championship at Vengeance Day before her release in April 2022.

It’s unknown whether Lander has signed a long-term contract with Impact Wrestling or if the surprise appearance was a one-off deal.