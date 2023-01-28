Stephanie McMahon Was Slated For Demotion Before WWE Exit (Report)

WWE has seen some big management changes since the return of Vince McMahon. A number of big names have parted ways with the company in recent days. The biggest departure has been the resignation of former Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon.

There have been a lot of rumors as to the reason behind her decision to leave her post. Latest reports claim that it was to avoid being demoted.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently provided some insight on McMahon’s exit. He claimed that Stephanie was about to be demoted:

“This comes from those unhappy that she left, is that she had done a great job thrown into the co-CEO role, and with Vince back, was about to be demoted.”

Meltzer noted that the female executive didn’t need the money or the job. He mentioned that she had already decided to take a leave last year.

The last time Stephanie McMahon took a leave of absence from WWE in May 2022, she hadn’t resigned from her position on the board of directors. So this is considered a much stronger move.

Vince McMahon announced his return to WWE on January 9 this year. Two days later Stephanie McMahon resigned from her post and from the board of directors. Vince was elected the chairman once again later that day.