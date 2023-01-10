Stephanie McMahon Has Resigned From WWE

Stephanie McMahon announced late Tuesday night that she is resigning as Chairwoman and co-CEO of WWE.

She issued a statement on Twitter announcing the news and mentioning her taking a leave of absence from WWE several months ago. This comes just days after her father, Vince McMahon, elected himself back as a member of WWE’s Board of Directors alongside Michelle Wilson and George Barrios. She issued the following statement:

Stephanie’s Statement

“Dear WWE Universe,

About 8 months ago, I took a leave of absence and within a few weeks, unexpectedly had the opportunity of a lifetime. I had the privilege to return as the Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of WWE. I cannot put into words how proud I am to have led what I consider to be the greatest company in the world, working alongside a remarkable leadership team and one of the strongest executives I have known in my Co-CEO, Nick Khan.

Our Founder, Vince McMahon, has returned as Executive Chair and is leading an exciting process regarding strategic alternatives. And with Nick’s leadership and Paul “Triple H” Levesque as Chief Content Officer, I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders.

WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation.

I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan. I will always remain dedicated to WWE. I truly love our company, our employees, our Superstars, and our fans. And I am grateful to all of our partners.

Thank you for everything. Then. Now. Forever. Together. -Steph.”

In December, WWE’s Board of Directors unanimously disapproved of Vince McMahon’s return to the Board before he elected himself last week. The board had Stephanie, Nick Khan, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

WWE confirmed following the news via a press release that the WWE Board of Directors has unanimously elected Vince McMahon as Executive Chairman of the Board, and it was also revealed that Khan would be serving as the new WWE CEO.

Dave Meltzer reports Stephanie is no longer part of the Board of Directors.