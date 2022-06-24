Update on Who Decided to Make Stephanie McMahon Interim WWE CEO & Chairwoman

Details have been revealed on who made the decision to put Stephanie McMahon in as the interim CEO and Chairwoman of WWE.

When news first broke that the WWE board was investigating Vince McMahon over an alleged secret $3 million hush pact with a former employee, many wondered what the immediate future would hold.

Once the Wall Street Journal report of the investigation got out, WWE announced that Vince voluntarily stepped back from his role as CEO and Chairman but retained his creative roles.

Who Put Stephanie In Interim Role?

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Vince McMahon did not make the decision to give Stephanie the interim role. He reports that a special committee consisting of eight members of the Board of Directors made the decision.

Not included in the decision-making process were Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan.

Meltzer also notes that none of the WWE employees who buried Stephanie to the media during her brief leave of absence were members of the special committee.

There was said to be internal shock over the news of Stephanie being named interim CEO and Chairwoman given how she was buried to the media by anonymous employees, reportedly with Vince’s approval.