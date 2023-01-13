Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Reportedly Opposed to WWE Sale

Former WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon and her husband, Chief Content Officer Triple H, opposed a potential WWE sell, according to Axios.

This year has begun with a major shakeup with the return of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on Jan. 6. The chairman returned after retiring last year after allegations of misconduct from former WWE employees. However, McMahon’s return also has led to the possibility of WWE being up for sale.

While McMahon is exploring the possibility of selling the company, it doesn’t seem everyone is on board with the idea. Axios’s Tim Baysinger and Sara Fischer report that Stephanie and Triple H were against the idea of WWE potentially being up for sale.

Sources told Axios that Stephanie McMahon and her husband Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the company’s chief content officer and a retired professional wrestler, had opposed a sale.

The Effects of Vince McMahon’s Return

Following McMahon’s return on Jan. 6, Stephanie announced she had resigned from the company on Jan. 10. McMahon’s return also led to the departure of former Board of Director members JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed, Alan M. Wexler, Man Jit Singh, and Ignace Lahoud.

While WWE employees and fans are worried about McMahon’s return, some former WWE employees and wrestlers are happy he’s in charge. Ric Flair has spoken openly about McMahon’s return and hopes he’s on TV for the Monday Night Raw 30th Anniversary on Jan. 23.

The WWE Chairman’s comeback has also led to a lawsuit that was filed against him by a WWE investor for allegedly forcing himself back on the WWE Board of Directors.

As for the WWE, it is seemingly up for sale and has several potential buyers. On Jan. 10, rumors sparked that the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund bought the WWE. However, those rumors were debunked less than 24 hours later.

WWE future is up in the air, as the company opens itself to be sold potentially this year. However, it doesn’t seem everyone is on board with its current direction.