Stephanie McMahon Undergoes Ankle Surgery Days After WWE Resignation

Former WWE Chairwoman and CEO Stephanie McMahon will undoubtedly be putting her feet up after undergoing surgery.

On Twitter, McMahon informed her followers about her procedure, which has come after a “busy week.”

McMahon thanked her surgeon Dr. Waldrop and her rehab specialist Kevin Wilk and mentioned her “amazing caregiver” and husband Triple H.

Busy week! Thank you Dr. Waldrop, @AndrewsSportMed and the Orthopaedic Center Staff for fixing my ankle! And to Kevin Wilk @ChampionSportsM for already getting me started on rehab! (And of course to my amazing caregiver @TripleH ??) #RoadtoRecovery pic.twitter.com/s8v3rtqqRs — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 13, 2023

Resignation

McMahon’s procedure comes not long after her resignation from WWE as co-CEO and Chair of the Board.

McMahon was appointed Interim CEO in June 2022, after her father stepped down due to the investigation.

A month later, McMahon was appointed Chair of the Board and shared responsibilities as CEO with Nick Khan.

Resigning this month, Vince McMahon has replaced his daughter as Executive Chairman while Khan serves as sole CEO.

Before being appointed Interim CEO last June, Stephanie announced that she would be taking an extended break from WWE to spend more time with her family.

Andrews Medical Center

Judging by her tweet, McMahon went under the knife at the Andrews Sports Medicine Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Named for Dr. James Andrews, the center has been the go-to place for injured WWE talent for decades.

Names who have had surgery at the center include Dave Batista, CM Punk, and Bobby Lashley.

After testing his quads in 2001 and 2007, Triple H would report to the Andrews Center for surgery.

More recently, Cody Rhodes made the trip to Birmingham after tearing his pectoral prior to Hell in a Cell last June.

We here at SEScoops are wishing Stephanie a full and speedy recovery.