Stephanie Vaquer Gone From CMLL, To Join WWE On Multi-Year Deal

Stephanie Vaquer’s time with CMLL and New Japan Pro Wrestling has come to an end though the former Strong Women’s Champion may not be a free agent for long.

In a statement shared on CMLL’s Twitter page, it was confirmed that Vaquer was departing both companies due to “personal reasons.” As a result, Vaquer will not be part of this weekend’s Fantasticamania USA event where she was set to face Lluvia. As a result of her abrupt exit, Vaquer has been stripped of both the CMLL World Women’s Championship and the CMLL World Women’s Tag Team Championships.

A new CMLL World Women’s Champion will be crowned at FantasticaMania USA in an interpromotional trios match. Lluvia, representing CMLL, will face Viva Van of NJPW and AEW’s Willow Nightingale for the gold. CMLL also apologized to fans for the abrupt announcement.

Though this departure may come as something of a surprise, suspicions grew that Vaquer was parting ways with CMLL after what would become her final match for the promotion. After a recent match, Vaquer appeared emotional and embraced her opponent Tessa Blanchard

Stephanie Vaquer, immediately following her match last night in Guadalajara pic.twitter.com/5WzUBUjQ6A — luchablog (@luchablog) July 10, 2024

Stephanie Vaquer To Join WWE

Vaquer’s days with CMLL and New Japan are up but it may be a matter of time before she is back in the ring in an American-based promotion. Following AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, it was reported that Vaquer had caught the attention of both AEW and WWE and that both promotions were interested in working with her. Despite losing to Mercedes Mone, Vaquer was praised backstage for being able to win over the crowd who would be far more familiar with the former WWE Superstar.

In an update, Mexican news outlet Record reports that Vaquer is set to join WWE on what is being described as a multi-year deal for the Chilean wrestler. The news is expected to be made official by WWE within a matter of days or even hours.