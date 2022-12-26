Stephen A. Smith Posts Hilarious Response to Paul Heyman’s “Land Of Obscurity” Dig

ESPN First Take commentator and sports personality Stephen A. Smith recently tweeted his thoughts on comments recently made by Paul Heyman about him.

Paul Heyman, often regarded as the great wrestling manager since Bobby Heenan, took issue with a complementary tweet comparing him to Stephen A. Smith. US Democrat Party strategist and LA Times journalist Kurt Bardella suggested a “mic battle” between Smith and Heyman would be “the greatest manager promo” ever.

In response, Paul Heyman dismissed both the manager title for himself, and the notion of Stephen A. Smith being on his level.

1 – I'm not a manager. I'm #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief @WWERomanReigns



2 – @stephenasmith is not in my league. He's a screaming voice crying out for attention from the Ocean of Obscurity. I, on the other hand, reside on the Island of Relevancy! https://t.co/rJElzVdjm0 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) December 24, 2022

Stephen A. Smith took the time to tweet out an amusing response to Paul Heyman last night. Most interesting of all was his implied interest in potentially doing work with WWE in the future.

(WWE)

“I Am Coming One Of These Days” – Stephen A. Smith On Paul Heyman Tweet

Stephen A. Smith was unimpressed by Paul Heyman’s tweet, taking particular issue with the former ECW and WWE booker’s “land of obscurity” jibe. After threatening to show up Heyman’s acclaimed work as Special Counsel to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Smith eased the mood by confirming he was merely kidding around.

What? What did you say @HeymanHustle. Land of obscurity! You’re very lucky I’m busy otherwise I’d have to come take your job, and show the fellas what REAL representation should look like in the @WWE. Haa!!!. Only kidding buddy. Love your work. But I AM coming one of these days? — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 25, 2022 Stephen A. Smith’s closing comment could prove to be of significant interest in the near future. The longtime ESPN personality is best known for his commentary and analysis on the NBA and the NFL.

Rumors have recently swirled of him potentially doing something with the WWE in 2023. If so, it’s not implausible that this recent back-and-forth on social media with Paul Heyman could be used in a storyline or segment when Stephen A. Smith shows up. He has discussed his WWE fandom in the past and has even tweeted about The Rock being his favorite wrestler in the past and admiring Vince McMahon.