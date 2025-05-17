Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael Laid to Rest In Intimate Ceremony

WCW/NFL legend Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael has been laid to rest in a private ceremony attended by friends and loved ones. McMichael was buried on Thursday, April 15, WGN TV reports. McMichael died on April 23 after years battling ALS.

Several of Mongo’s former Chicago Bear teammates and other Hall of Famers attended, including Dan Hampton, Mike Singletary, Richard Dent, Jim Covert and other 1986 Super Bowl champion teammates. The service was closed to the press but a large image of McMichael was visible through the funeral home doors.

In wrestling, Mongo made an instant impact in the World Wrestling Federation in 1995 but would ultimately opt to sign with World Championship Wrestling. In WCW, Mongo would become part of the legendary Four Horsemen and held the WCW United States title.

Mongo saw success in wrestling and football, and the outpouring of tributes since his passing prove that his legacy in sports cannot be touched.