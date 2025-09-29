Sting’s Son Steven Borden to Make Wrestling Debut in October at NYC Art Event

Steven Borden, son of WWE Hall of Famer Sting, will make his professional wrestling debut in October at “52W HARDWAY: LIVE WRESTLING NIGHTS” in New York City. The event, presented in partnership with artist Raymond Pettibon, Darby Allin, and AEW’s Charlie Ramone, combines live wrestling with contemporary art across two nights on October 3 and 10.

Borden brings a strong athletic foundation to wrestling, having played tight end for the University of Kentucky and briefly signing with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015 as an NFL prospect. He has been training extensively with Darby Allin, Adam Copeland (formerly Edge), and the tag team FTR in preparation for his in-ring debut.

He made a memorable appearance at AEW Revolution earlier in 2025 following his father’s retirement match, where he paid tribute by wearing Sting’s iconic nWo Wolfpac attire. His debut comes just months after Sting’s emotional farewell from professional wrestling.

The wrestling lineup features established and emerging talent including Darby Allin, Killer Kross, AR Fox, Sid Ellington, Kiran Grey, and Timothy Thatcher alongside Borden. The 52W HARDWAY exhibit represents a unique fusion of professional wrestling and fine art, creating an interdisciplinary event for both wrestling fans and art enthusiasts in New York City.

For more information, visit 52Walker.com.