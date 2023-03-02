Stevie Richards Checks In After Being Discharged From Hospital

Former WWE star Stevie Richards recently got released from the hospital in Florida.

Richards took to his YouTube page on Wednesday to upload a short video clip where he expressed gratitude to those who reached out to him with their best wishes.

“So, as you can see, I’ve been discharged from the hospital,” Stevie Richards said. “We got discharged yesterday afternoon. So thankful and grateful to be back home. The past four to five weeks have been – saying rough is an understatement.”

Furthermore, Stevie Richards revealed that he plans to keep fans up to date with a road to recovery playlist on his YouTube channel. However, the uploads will not be frequent.

Last month, Richards posted an image of himself using a walker and wearing a hospital gown. In the caption for the photo, the 21-time WWE Hardcore Champion said that he was optimistic about being able to recover soon. He promised to reveal the details of what was wrong with him in the near future.

The former ECW star has been treated for a series of health issues. PWInsider reported that he has been dealing with back and spine issues. The report noted that his condition worsened in recent weeks, which is why Richards took a trip to the hospital.

Stevie Richards also suffered a neck injury during an ECW event back in 1997, and Joey Styles noted on WWE.com back in 2008 that Richards had to be on the shelf to get that addressed over a decade later.

Apart from WWE and ECW, Richards has also had stints with TNA/Impact Wrestling, as well as several independent promotions. His most recent match occurred in May 2019 as part of Beyond/WWR Wrestling, where he defeated Anthony Greene, who went by the name August Grey in WWE.

We at SEScoops wish Stevie Richards a full and speedy recovery.