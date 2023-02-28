Stevie Richards Thanks Fans After Recent Hospitalization

WWE and ECW veteran Stevie Richards has thanked fans for their support, after recently disclosing he is dealing with several health issues.

In a message on Instagram last week, Richards shared a photo of himself wearing a medical gown and standing with the aid of a walker.

Richards explained that the last four weeks have been “something else” and his hopeful that his road to recovery starts as soon as possible.

In an update, Richards said he was incredibly grateful for the heart-felt messages and shows of support fans have sent his way since his previous post.

On Instagram, Richards wrote the following in the caption of a video.

“The prayers have definitely been felt by us and we appreciate them so much. Please take a moment to pray for those who are in worse medical condition and are alone in the hospital. It’s breaks my heart to see those laying in a hospital bed without a hand to hold nor someone to lean on while in pain. #loveoneanother #helpothers #prayerstillworks #prayersup.”

It has been reported that Richards is dealing with back and spinal issues, brought on by his lengthy career in the ring.

In addition to WWE and ECW, Richards has also competed for TNA/Impact Wrestling, as well as several independent promotions.

Richards’ most recent match to date came in May 2019 as part of Beyond/WWR Wrestling, where he defeated Anthony Greene, who fans may know for his WWE run as August Grey.