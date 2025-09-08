Wrestling Icon Sting Extending His 2025 Farewell Tour

Wrestling fans will have a few more opportunities to meet Sting before the icon rides off into the sunset for good. Following his in-ring retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024, the WCW legend announced he’d embark on his ‘2025 or Never’ meet and greet tour, which has been in full swing.

I have enjoyed meeting fans at events around the world.



As much as I have loved interacting with you all in the traditional Stinger war paint, I’ve decided that 2025 will be my last year appearing in full gear.



I guess it’s 2025 or never. Wow. Tough to speak that out. pic.twitter.com/rbkiEl8Lq3 — Sting (@Sting) January 23, 2025

More Appearances

During a conversation with The Wrestling Classic, Sting revealed that he’s adding “many, many” more dates to his appearance schedule. Despite not providing specifics, Sting assured fans that details are forthcoming, and we haven’t seen the last of him.

“I’m getting a lot of responses from the fans, yes. And, you know, the common question is, ‘Are you sure this is it? I mean, you’re never going to be in the face paint again? What about if you did Surfer Sting?’ It’s like, I can’t pull off Surfer Sting anymore. so yeah, I’m not… It’s not a goodbye, okay?” – Sting talks about his future in wrestling

This news is significant for wrestling fans eager to see Sting one last time and marks the end of an era as Sting confirmed that he will not return to his previous personas, including ‘Surfer Sting.’ The face paint, synonymous with Sting’s illustrious career, is officially retired, signaling the end of a legendary chapter in professional wrestling.

Check out Sting’s complete interview on Casual Conversations: