Sting Shares Final Dates For ‘Now Or Never’ Tour

For decades, Sting has wowed fans with a look as iconic as the wrestler himself. Now, the WWE Hall of Famer has confirmed when fans will have their very last opportunity to see him in costume. On X, Sting confirmed his final in-character appearances as part of his ‘Now or Never’ tour.

August 22 – FAN EXPO CANADA – Toronto, ON

– FAN EXPO CANADA – Toronto, ON August 30 – WRESTLEVERSE FEST – Chattanooga, TN

– WRESTLEVERSE FEST – Chattanooga, TN September 13 – HORRORHOUND WEEKEND – Cincinnati, OH

– HORRORHOUND WEEKEND – Cincinnati, OH September 14 – ARKANSAS COMIC CON – Little Rock, AR

– ARKANSAS COMIC CON – Little Rock, AR September 20 – HOUSTON CELEBRITY COMIC CON – Houston, TX

– HOUSTON CELEBRITY COMIC CON – Houston, TX September 27 – FANX – Salt Lake City, UT

– FANX – Salt Lake City, UT October 4 – SCARADISE – Tampa, FL

– SCARADISE – Tampa, FL October 11 – COMIC CON SCOTLAND – Edinburgh, Scotland

– COMIC CON SCOTLAND – Edinburgh, Scotland October 25 – WINNIPEG COMIC CON – Winnipeg, Canada

– WINNIPEG COMIC CON – Winnipeg, Canada November 1 – WRESTLEVERSE FEST – Baton Rouge, LA

– WRESTLEVERSE FEST – Baton Rouge, LA November 8 – TWIN CITIES CON – Minneapolis, MN

– TWIN CITIES CON – Minneapolis, MN November 9 – RHODE ISLAND COMIC CON – Providence, RI

– RHODE ISLAND COMIC CON – Providence, RI November 15 – BIG EVENT NY – Brentwood, NY

– BIG EVENT NY – Brentwood, NY November 22 – CARD & COLLECTIBLE CONVENTION – Santa Clara, CA

– CARD & COLLECTIBLE CONVENTION – Santa Clara, CA November 29 – WRESTLECADE – Winston-Salem, NC

– WRESTLECADE – Winston-Salem, NC December 20 – WRESTLEVERSE FEST – Pittsburgh, PA

Sting’s decision to leave the black and white behind comes over a year after he retired from in-ring competiton. The Icon received a fitting send-off at the AEW Revolution 2024 pay-per-view where he and Darby Allin defeated the Young Bucks. This victory meant that Sting retired from AEW undefeated and also as a champion as he and Allin held the tag titles at the time.

While Sting may still appear at wrestling events and conventions, the clock is ticking for fans wanting to meet him with his iconic look. With decades of memories and moments to his name, Sting can expect countless fans ready to give him a fitting goodbye.