Sting to Compete at The Great Muta’s Retirement Event in January 2023

AEW‘s resident Icon Sting will be part of The Grea Muta’s final match after a legendary career next January.

During this week’s AEW Rampage: Grand Slam, aiding Sting and Darby Allin in a no-disqualification tag team match against the Houe of Black.

Muta hit the green mist on Buddy Matthews, giving Sting to hit the Scorpion Death Drop for the win.

Post-match, Muta and Sting embraced in the ring.

The Final Match

The Great Muta’s appearance during AEW Rampage: Grand Slam came in the midst of a retirement tour for the Japanese wrestling legend.

After the match, Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that Sting will be heading to Japan to participate in the Great Muta Final Bye-Bye show.

The event will take place on January 22, 2023.

The announcement notes that Sting “has decided to participate in the Yokohama Arena tournament” following Muta’s appearance on Rampage.

Muta and Sting

Muta would feud with Sting during his WCW tenure in 1989, capturing the NWA World Television Championship from the Icon in September that year.

In 1991, the pair rekindled their rivalry at the WCW-NJPW cross-promotion Starrcade event in the Tokyo Dome, where Muta would again defeat Sting.

The following year, the pair would team together in the Tokyo Dome to defeat the Steiner Brothers at WCW/NJPW Supershow II.

After capturing the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in August 1992, one of Muta’s first title defenses would come against the Stinger that November.

When appearing for WCW, Muta would often be on the losing end to Sting, coming up short against the WWE Hall of Famer at live events.